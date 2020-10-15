Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,820.96.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $1,732.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,794.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,639.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 84.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 284,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,283,000 after acquiring an additional 129,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.