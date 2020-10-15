Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.