Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

