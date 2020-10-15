Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

BHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of BHR opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 122,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,137 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

