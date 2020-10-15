Brokerages Expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

AQMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

