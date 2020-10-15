Brokerages Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 464.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WesBanco by 202.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

