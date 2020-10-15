Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Target Price at $109.11

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $3,352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,058,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $993,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at $95,672,768.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock worth $11,938,482 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 250,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TXG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.14. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $164.72.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.