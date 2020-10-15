Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,280. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

