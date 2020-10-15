Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $13.08

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.95 on Monday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 763,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Amarin by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

