Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $20.67

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

