Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $25.50

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

CWEN stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

