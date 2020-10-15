Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 337.29

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 337.29 ($4.41).

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.66) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

