Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 340.56

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 340.56 ($4.45).

WG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,540.60 ($8,545.34). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70).

WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

