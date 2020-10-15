Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) PT at €46.55

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.55 ($54.77).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

