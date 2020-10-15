Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $4.50

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

