Brokerages Set Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $53.24

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.24.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,498. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.