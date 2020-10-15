Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OM opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

