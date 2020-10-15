Brokerages Set Relx PLC (LON:REL) PT at GBX 1,905.78

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,905.78 ($24.90).

REL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Relx to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,735.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,778.46.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Relx will post 103.2722403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

