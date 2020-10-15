Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 382.60

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 382.60 ($5.00).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.66) target price (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Panmure Gordon raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £980.59 ($1,281.15). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,452 shares of company stock worth $294,614.

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 113.60 ($1.48). 29,469,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 792 ($10.35).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

