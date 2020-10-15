Brokerages Set SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 871.20

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 871.20 ($11.38).

SGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 878 ($11.47) to GBX 905 ($11.82) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 934 ($12.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 927.20 ($12.11) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.60 ($13.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 946.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). As a group, analysts expect that SEGRO will post 2437.9999343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

