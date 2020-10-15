Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $150,283.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,027.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $130,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,313.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

