Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $43.43

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 542,158 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

