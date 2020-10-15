Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bankwell Financial Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

