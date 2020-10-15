Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cabot Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of CBT opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

