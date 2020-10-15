Brokers Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca plc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $53.19 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

