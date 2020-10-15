Brokers Offer Predictions for Carrier Global’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

CARR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.