Brokers Set Expectations for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of APLE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -254.75 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

