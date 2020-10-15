Brokers Set Expectations for National Fuel Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

