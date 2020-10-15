Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.03) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,673.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,594.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million and a PE ratio of 37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.