BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Up 27.3%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA) shares rose 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

About BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

