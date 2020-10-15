BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

