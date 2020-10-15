BTIG Research Raises Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $160.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Irhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $244.19 on Monday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $261.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

