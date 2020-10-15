Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABA. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of CABA opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.