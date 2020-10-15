Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,996,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 332,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 152,880 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 785,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 776,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,394 shares in the last quarter.

CHY stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

