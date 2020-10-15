Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

