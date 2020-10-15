Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) Insider Buys A$154,550.00 in Stock

Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$154,550.00 ($110,392.86).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.27.

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited explores for gold properties. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

