Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

CALA stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.