Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Calix by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

