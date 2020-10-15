Canaccord Genuity Increases Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $225.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

