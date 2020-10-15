Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

