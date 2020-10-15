Carlson Capital Management Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

