Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

