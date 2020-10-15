Carnival (LON:CCL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Shares of LON:CCL opened at GBX 901.80 ($11.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,013.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 998.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

