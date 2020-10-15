Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

NYSE:CARR opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

