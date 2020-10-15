Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $9.22. Cars.com shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 69,307 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Cars.com by 46.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

