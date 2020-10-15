Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Down to $322.00

Shares of Castings PLC (LON:CGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $322.00, but opened at $310.00. Castings shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $147.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 343.14.

In related news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £9,690 ($12,660.05).

Castings Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

