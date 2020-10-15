Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CSTL stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 581,941 shares of company stock worth $28,185,291. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

