Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBIO. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

