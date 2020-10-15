Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $171.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

Shares of CAT opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $164.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

