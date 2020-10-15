Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVAT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Cavitation Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement.

